Chambersburg adds protection to LGBTQ+ under anti-discrimination law

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The LGBTQ+ community in Chambersburg is now living under anti-discrimination protections.

The state has an anti-discrimination law, but it doesn’t include sexual and gender minorities. Chambersburg’s borough council approved its own protections, then, Mayor Walter Bietsch vetoed it, but the council overrode that veto in a 7-3 decision. Three counties and about 70 other municipalities have created their own anti-discrimination protections.

“Our community, like many communities throughout the state, has changed. We have quite a few people in our community who asked for these protections. I think passing the ordinances in Shippensburg and Gettysburg furthered that conversation along,” Council President, Alice Elia said.

Councilman Allen Coffman, who opposed the ordinance, said he’s against discrimination but thinks disputes should be settled through the court system.