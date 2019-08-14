Chambersburg artist and volunteers painting 30-foot-long mural

Pete Mazzone, artist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local artist is painting a 30 -foot-long wall mural for the 150th anniversary of Wilson College.

Pete Mazzone, the artist, is experienced at making large, oil-on-canvas paintings, but has never painted a mural on a wall. Mazzone welcomed the chance to bring a new element into his creative process by inviting volunteers to help him paint this large-scale mural.

“Volunteers bring a unique energy to what you’re doing,” Mazzone said. “They just want to be part of an art project and that brings an enthusiasm level that can elevate a project.”

In late June, Mazzone began painting the nature-themed mural on a concrete wall that bounds one side of a patio outside of Sarah’s Coffeehouse. The area overlooked by Lenfest Commons and the McElwain and Davison residence halls above.

So far, Mazzone has worked with a small group of volunteers, both from the Wilson community and the greater Chambersburg area.

Mazzone said, “The volunteer experience has been wonderful so far, the people that have come out have been wonderful spirits with great attitudes and happy to participate.”

Planners from the college asked Mazzone to reimagine the piece for Wilson as a way to encourage public art on campus and mark the college’s birthday.

Playing off of Wilson’s blue and green color palette, Mazzone is painting the mural on both sides of the wall, which is nearly six feet tall.

An official unveiling of the mural and an artist’s talk are planned sometime this fall.