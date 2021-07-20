Chambersburg Borough approves police body cams

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is the latest in the Midstate to approve the use of body cams.

On July 19, the Chambersburg Borough Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of body cams for every member of the police department.

Chambersburg Police were also awarded a grant in partnership with Franklin County and the District Attorney’s office to offset some of the costs.

The police department expects the body cams to be in full operation in the coming months.