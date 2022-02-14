Chambersburg Borough Council authorizes phase one sale of Southgate Shopping Center

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — From a shopping center to a mixed-use community, change is coming to Chambersburg, Franklin County.

The Borough Council voted Monday night to authorize the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) to buy the Southgate Shopping Center.

It’s been a goal of the borough for decades.

The plan is happening in two phases so it can be subdivided and resold to private developers for redevelopment.

The previous council authorized a sales agreement to purchase the property from Franklin Southgate LLC for $4.5 million for both phases back in October.

The money will be coming from the federal American Rescue Plan, provided to the Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority.

There will be no impact on borough tax rates.

The plan is to have new apartments, townhomes, and starter homes, as well as a public plaza, green space, and even a new healthcare facility.

The borough and CAMA will not be the long-term owners or developers.

The Borough council says the project will increase tax revenue and utility sales.

Some council members call this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and most neighbors were in favor of the plan.

“One of the things that the membership and the community members indicated was that they wanted the health care facility within the third ward and so this plan is just so exciting to me,” said one woman who grew up in Chambersburg.

Any money recovered by resale can be re-programmed by the borough council for use at Southgate or at any eligible community and economic development project.

“I keep hearing that you’re expecting all this money back but I doubt you’ll get 70% back what you’re playing with this, and maybe that’s the best thing. I don’t know what else this might be used for,” said one local commercial real estate agent skeptical of the sale.

Staff will prepare the resale of the land in parcels to third-party developers during which the shopping center will be owned on an interim basis by CAMA until resale but managed by the borough.