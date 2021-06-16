Chambersburg Borough discusses need for non-discrimination ordinance

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “I was delighted to be invited,” Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission member Carl Summerson said. The invitation was to a meeting in Chambersburg about whether the borough needs a non-discrimination ordinance.

Even if you oppose discrimination, why would a borough need its own rules on top of all the Federal and State ones? “The Pennsylvania Relations Act has a list of protected categories, and there are categories that are not covered by that act,” Summerson said.

“We are still seeing a great deal of discrimination here in Chambersburg,” Brice Williams of the Franklin County Coalition for Progress said. “Thus far, I feel like what they’ve been doing has been very beneficial for the members of the borough council. At least, those who are on this committee.”

Summerson says these ordinances, which exist in about 70 Pennsylvania municipalities aren’t only about the people and issues you might guess. “A big one is genetic information. That’s on the horizon. That’s federally protected but not here in the state,” Summerson said.

But opponents of the idea of the non-discrimination ordinance, on the council and in the community, have said there are already plenty of federal and state protections against discrimination. And so the borough, they say, doesn’t need additional ones.