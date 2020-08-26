Chambersburg Borough sets trick or treat policy for 2020

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Town Council discussed the events of the 2019 Halloween evening and adopted a clarified policy on Trick or Treat.

In 2019, a terrible storm blew up at the last minute on October 31. This was the second such event in recent history as there was once a large snowstorm that day. In the confusion, folks looked to the Borough to determine whether Trick or Treat was canceled and/or rescheduled.

As Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill explained to Council, “This was not the intent of the scheduling of Trick or Treat in the past.” He went on to say that, “The event is self-managed by families and their neighbors, unlike a permitted event with an organization, Borough permit, and a specific geographic area. In the end, there was confusion and some hard feelings for the lack of clarity from the Borough.”

Council discussed several alternatives in order to clarify the Borough policy on Trick or Treat. In the end, the following statement was approved:

“It is suggested that families Trick or Treat each year on October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in order to give your friends, neighbors, motorists, and police an idea when to expect extra pedestrians and visitors at their door. Participation and scheduling is entirely up to each family.”

Since trick-or-treating is not an event that is officially scheduled by the Borough, the Borough would not reschedule or suggest a “rain date” in the event of inclement weather or because of this year’s health crisis. Moreover, it is perfectly acceptable for folks to opt-out and not participate.

Council President Alice Elia added, “We ask each family to determine what is best for them.”

If you have any questions about this information, the public may contact Jamia Wright, Chambersburg Borough Secretary at jwright@chambersburgpa.gov

