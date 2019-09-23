Chambersburg man accused of molesting child

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police arrested Vincent Lowman Sr. after they say he admitted to molesting a child for a month.

A 10-year-old boy reported Lowman molested him for an extended period of time while Lowman cared for him.

Police investigated a report of child abuse that occurred in June and July. Lowman allegedly rubbed the child’s genitals over top the child’s pants. 

He was questioned at the police department and confirmed that he engaged in the alleged conduct at his Chambersburg home, police said.

