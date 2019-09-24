Chambersburg driver who struck 2 parked vehicles and fled the scene is charged

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police Department responded to a vehicle accident in the 100 block of E. Garfield Street on September 14.

Police said upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect’s vehicle struck two parked vehicles and the driver fled the scene of the accident.

The suspect was identified as Robbie Lynn Kuhns, 47, by the passenger of the vehicle and several other witnesses.

Kuhns is charged with accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, careless driving, required financial responsibility and driving while operating privileges suspended following a DUI.