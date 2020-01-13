Chambersburg elects first woman as council president

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The borough of Chambersburg has elected its first female council president in its 216-year history.

Five members of the council were sworn in Jan. 6. Three were returning, and two were new.

Alice Elia, the new president, was elected by a vote of 7-3.

“I’m excited to be serving in this role. The borough of Chambersburg is a very unique borough. We have all of our own utilities, so our budget is very large,” said Elia.

Elia has been on council for four years and most recently served as vice president for two. Last year, she spearheaded the hiring of the borough’s first diversity and employment resources coordinator.

“Our staff is not right now completely representative of the community in which we serve, and we’re making a concerted effort to try to change that,” said Elia.

She’s got several things on her agenda, including revitalizing the police station.

“Creating power in a more sustainable way and utilizing more sustainable energy, that’s something that’s important to me, continuing to look at the environment. We’re also looking at a new comprehensive plan for the borough,” said Elia.

Elia’s term is four years.