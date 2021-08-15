Chambersburg Elks Lodge looking to raise $30,000 to reopen

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A nonprofit in Franklin County is looking to raise money to keep its doors open.

The Elks Lodge in Chambersburg had been renovating a new building it bought before the pandemic hit, but because of COVID restrictions, it had to stay closed and use the money it did have to pay the bills and taxes on the building.

Members say they need $30,000 to reopen.

“This lodge is 121 years old and there’s so much history of what we have done for this community and the community isn’t just Chambersburg. It’s all of Franklin County and Fulton County,” said Nancy Stepaniak, esteemed lecturing knight and chairperson of the Save 600 campaign.

The lodge is known for its youth programs, athletic events and drug awareness programs.

“The Grande Lodge has estimated over the years since our inception that we have given back over $18 billion in money as well as time to this community, to these counties, so losing this lodge would be a big sadness to this community,” Stepaniak said.

If you want to donate, there’s a GoFundMe for the Save 600 campaign.

You can also mail a check to:

BPOE 600

346 Lincoln Way East

Chambersburg, PA 17201