FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Fire Department is currently accepting applications for testing to become an entry level firefighter or EMT. No experience is required.

All tie breakers will be based off of the date and time at which applications were submitted. Veterans will receive preference in accordance with the law.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Chambersburg Fire Department responds to approximately 4,500 emergency medical service calls and over 1,000 fire/rescue incidents every year.

Pay starts at $55,062.70 annually with raises available after 1 year.

Any questions should be directed towards Dustin Ulrich, Fire and EMS Chief, at dulrich@chambersburgpa.gov or Ben Myers, Assistant Fire and EMS Chief at bmyers@chambersburgpa.gov.