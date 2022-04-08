CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg Area High School teacher was taken into custody on Friday for multiple sexual offenses.

Benjamin A. Duran-Tobias was placed on administrative leave following a report of unlawful contact with a student. Upon further investigation, Duran-Tobias was taken into custody and charged with two counts of involuntary sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, one count of corruption of minors, one county of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count of indecent assault.

Duran-Tobias is currently incarcerated at Franklin County Jail. He was listed as a chemistry teacher at the high school.