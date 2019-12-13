Chambersburg looks to boost nighttime economy

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg leaders say the daytime economy is going strong but are still adamantly working to revitalize the nightlife. Which means more restaurants and shops.

Nonprofit ‘Downtown Chambersburg’ is working with developers and investors to transform old buildings into areas where new businesses can open up.

“Our restaurants are hopping,” Downtown Chambersburg president Sam Thrush said. “We’re seeing people wanting to bring food product into downtown Chambersburg as a business and we have a lack of restaurant kitchen space here.”

Local leaders say businesses are interested in moving in but the spaces available aren’t the right size, fit, or require too much renovation.

Downtown Chambersburg is now teaming with the Franklin County Area Development, Chambersburg Area Development and Franklin County Community Development to help potential investors get started.

“If we’re able to do that, we’re able to help spur a nighttime economy here,” Thrush said.

Planners hope the $67 million project boosts business while centralizing Franklin County offices downtown.

“There’s a lot more foot traffic,” councilman and ‘Falafel Shack’ owner Amer Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry says he has already noticed revitalization efforts paying off in the last year alone. He admits, however, there is plenty of room for improvement.

“Very booming, bustling, with lots of businesses, retail, restaurants, and arts, almost like Frederick,” Chaudhry said.

“We’re seeing a rebirth here in Chambersburg and a lot of it is it’s thanks to the courthouse project and other institutional investment that has been made or is currently being made,” Thrush said.

Planners have been looking at Pennsylvania cities of the same size or with similar features like Easton in Lehigh Valley, for ideas on how to successfully make changes to the downtown scene.