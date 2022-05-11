CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police arrested a man they say choked and assaulted a victim in an incident on April 30, 2021.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of East Catherine Street for an assault. The investigation concluded that 19-year-old Tyston Fickes choked the victim and also hit her multiple times in the face and head.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

A warrant was issued for his arrest during the investigation. Fickes was then apprehended by the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office after a foot pursuit in the area of Monticello Court on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

According to court dockets, Fickes has a preliminary hearing on May 24 and bail has been set at $100,000,