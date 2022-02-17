Chambersburg man arrested for strangulation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man is facing a felony charge for allegedly strangling a woman while she was driving.

According to Chambersburg Police, Joshua Gonder allegedly strangled the female victim on Feb. 13 on Lincoln Way E and tried to make her lose control of the vehicle she was driving.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Gonder, 29, was located in the area and arrested for the assault. Gonder was taken to Franklin County Jail, charged with Strangulation (F2), Recklessly endangering another person (M2), and Simple Assault (M2).

According to court records Gonder was confined to the county prison on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court next week.