CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg man has been charged with possessing child pornography after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

According to a criminal complaint obtained from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, in May 2020 a special agent with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a tip that 76 sexually explicit child pornography films were uploaded to Dropbox by user “Ana D.”

The special agent reported that 49 of the files depicted children under the age of 18 engaging in sexual acts and or poses. Additional files were received after being uploaded by the same user in June, July, and December 2020.

A search warrant was approved in September 2020 and 135 files of child pornography were reported by Dropbox in the user’s account.

The IP address and emails from Dropbox, Comcast, and Google were traced to the home of Brice Williams of Chambersburg.

On May 21, 2022, the Attorney General’s office received updated intel on the residence and said, according to the social media, Williams performed as a drag queen using the name “Anastasia Diamond,” which was consistent with the emails used.

On June 22, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Williams’ home in Chambersburg. According to the criminal complaint, Williams initially told officials they had viewed child pornography but had never downloaded, uploaded, or sought it.

Law enforcement reviewed a cellphone found in Williams’ bedroom and recovered at least 25 video files of child pornography “depicting indecent contact and/or prepubescent.” Additional files were located on an older cellphone.

After being confronted with the evidence located on the devices, the special agent says Williams “admitted that he searched for, possessed, and shared child pornography” after first seeing it on a messaging app in 2014. Williams stated using cloud-based storage applications to send and receive files and links with other individuals online, according to the criminal complaint.

Additional electronic items were transported for a complete forensic analysis.

Williams was charged with 25 counts of sexual abuse of children (possession of child pornography) and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Williams was transported to the Franklin County Prison on June 23 and held on $100,000 bail. Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 5 in Franklin County Central Court.