CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Chambersburg, Franklin County has been charged with Strangulation, as well as assault during the evening hours of Saturday, June 18.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, at around 7:08 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Hollywell Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, police found and arrested 31-year-old Adam Villalobos.

Villalobos was charged with felony strangulation as well as simple assault. The investigation showed that Villiaolobos committed physical violence toward another family member.

Villalobos was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail for arraignment.

According to court documents, his bail has been set at $10,000. He will have his preliminary hearing on June 28.