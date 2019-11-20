Chambersburg hunter dies after fall from tree stand

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 75-year-old man has died a week after falling from his tree stand while hunting.

William Seiders, of Chambersburg, was hunting in a wooded area at Letterkenny Army Depot when he fell from the stand Nov. 11. He was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where he remained until his death on Monday, York County Coroner Pam Gay’s office said.

Because the accident is hunting-related, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating, as well as the U.S. Army since the incident occurred on their property.

The coroner’s office says there will be no autopsy.