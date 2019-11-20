Live Now
Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies in House impeachment hearing

Chambersburg hunter dies after fall from tree stand

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 75-year-old man has died a week after falling from his tree stand while hunting.

William Seiders, of Chambersburg, was hunting in a wooded area at Letterkenny Army Depot when he fell from the stand Nov. 11. He was taken to Wellspan York Hospital where he remained until his death on Monday, York County Coroner Pam Gay’s office said.

Because the accident is hunting-related, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating, as well as the U.S. Army since the incident occurred on their property.

The coroner’s office says there will be no autopsy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss