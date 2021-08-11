Chambersburg man fires handgun at home with four people inside, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a 24-year-old Chambersburg man is wanted for firing a handgun into a residence with four people inside on the 300 block W. Catherine St.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, Pedro Figueroa-Velez is wanted for Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and Recklessly Endangering another person.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

Authorities have not revealed if there were any injuries during the incident, though anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. or leave a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay up to the latest on abc27 News on-air and online.