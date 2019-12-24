Chambersburg man sought for rape, sexual assault

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down a Franklin County man wanted on charges of rape and sexual assault.

State police are looking for 38-year-old Jose Ricardo Rodriguez-Preciado of Chambersburg. They say he forcibly engaged a person in sexual intercourse without the victim’s consent.

Rodriguez-Preciado is 5’8” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie.

He may be in the Franklin or Adams County area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-263-5161 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.