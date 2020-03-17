Chambersburg mayor defies Gov. Wolf’s coronavirus statewide shutdown announcement

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Chambersburg Mayor, Walt Bietsch says Chambersburg will not be enforcing Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 Disaster Declaration Order.

On Monday, Governor Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown ordering the closure of “nonessential business” statewide.

According to Mayor Bietsch, Governor Wolf does not have the authority to order closures of private businesses in the Commonwealth and he doesn’t have the authority to label private businesses as essential or nonessential.

“My advice to all businesses is to evaluate the impact on the community and your employees, by your business remaining open during this time,” said Chambersburg Mayor, Walt Bietsch. “Foodservice businesses are licensed by the Department of Health and should consider offering only pick-up or drive-through service for food orders.”

The mayor also says Chambersburg Borough will make available five temporary food order pickup parking spaces on North and South Main Street for customer’s convenience.