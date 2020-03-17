Chambersburg Mayor pushes back on statewide shutdown

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Mayor Walter Bietsch wants businesses to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 but says he will not enforce the governor’s request to close doors.

“It’s difficult to go down to these small retailers and tell them you should close your business. We don’t have the authority to do that and most of these businesses are privately owned,” Bietsch said.

Governor asked all non-essential businesses close for at least 14 days starting Tuesday but pharmacies, grocery stores, and medical facilities can stay open.

“Actually labeling establishments as essential and non-essential, that’s purely the opinion of the governor’s staff and his office,” Bietsch said. “Where he might think something is non-essential, local governments say ‘No, that’s essential.'”

Biestch says he’s leaving it up to the retailers to make the decision to stay open or closed for two weeks but that could change at any moment if Franklin County issues a state of emergency or if there’s a positive case of COVID-19 in the area.

Some stores in downtown Chambersburg have accommodated the Governor’s request while others have remained open.

Patty Keown, manager of Sam’s Smoke Shop & Grocery, says it would be bad for business to close its doors but is taking health precautions like wearing gloves.

“We’re constantly washing our hands, sanitizing everything and just being cautious,” Keown said.

Bietsch says he isn’t telling businesses what to do but is telling residents to use precautions, social distance, and stay inside when you can.