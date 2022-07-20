CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are looking for the people responsible for shooting BB and/or Orbeez guns at drivers.

Police say on July 16 they received a report of suspects inside a Toyota Corolla shooting BBs and/or Orbeez on S. Federal Street. Police say a brown Acura with other occupants inside were also shooting back.

Police believe the suspects may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation and could be a person of interest.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in identifying or locating these people, leave a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.