Chambersburg Pilot that survived helicopter crash released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg pilot from a helicopter crash near an Upper Darby church was released from the hospital on Sunday, Jan 16.

Daniel Moore was released from the Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Several first responders were in salute as he was carried out on a stretcher. He saved a total of four lives when his chopper went down while transferring an infant.

He said he doesn’t remember much, but said he was thankful to see another day.

“I remember, waking up and seeing a whole company of firefighters looking down at me. That’s a real good feeling,” Moore said.

He says that on that day, he had God as his co-pilot.