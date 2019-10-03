Chambersburg police arrest 11, seek 5 after drug gang investigation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sixteen people have been charged following a years-long investigation into the sale of heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs in Franklin County, police said.

Eleven people were arrested and five others remain at large. All are charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations.

Chambersburg police said that information was presented to a grand jury throughout the 2-3 year investigation, and numerous people were identified as members or associates of a gang known as the Kick Up Boys and/or Fruit Town Brim.

They said the identified members are also known to distribute MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Police identified those arrested as Daqaun D. Seabrook, Angel J. Fortich, Louis Son Edward, Saleem P. Robinson, Reginald J. Jenkins, William A. Fortich, Khalil V. Murrell, Lakin A. Spoonhour, Emiliano M. Viera-Diblasi, Stefon C. Edwards, and Salik X. Wright.

Authorities are looking for Michael D. Johnson III, Raheem E. Knight, Austin D. Guyer, Monique A. Roman, and Joel Hernandez.

The joint investigation was headed by Chambersburg Police Department with additional support from Franklin County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.