CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are investigating a pedestrian accident.
According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of E. Queen Street and S. Main Street on Tuesday. Traffic has been detoured around the intersection and police say drivers should expect delays south of the square and east of Loudon St.
The police department is asking people to avoid the area if possible.
