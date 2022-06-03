CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, June 3.

According to Chambersburg Police, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Main Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a 36-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his torso and chest areas.

The man was life-flighted to the York Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, it was also found that there was a 22-year-old male who had also fired a handgun. This male was not struck by any gunfire.

This investigation is still active and more information will be provided as it is available. Police have said that this was an isolated incident between the involved persons and the public is not in danger.