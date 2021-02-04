Chambersburg Police issue missing person report

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police released a missing person report for Latavia Graham on Thursday after responding to a call on the 500 block of Nelson Street in Franklin County.

According to the person who reported Graham missing, she has been missing for over a week — which is uncommon for her to do — and is unable to be contacted or located.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s CRIMEWATCH.

