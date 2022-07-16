CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are looking for a man they say was hitting an injured animal on Friday, July 15.

According to the police department, at around 7:33 p.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Cluggy’s at 393 Bedington Boulevard for an animal abuse complaint. When units arrived on the scene, witnesses pointed out a groundhog that was alive but injured with no ability to move.

Witnesses said they saw a man chasing and striking the groundhog with a squeegee in a field next to the parking lot.

An officer was able to safely and humanely put down the suffering animal.

Police are looking for the man who was seen hitting the animal. He is identified as being six feet one inch tall, with black hair, a black beard, and a stocky build. The man left in a black sedan being driven by another man.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg Police at 717-263-1611, or by leaving a tip by clicking here.