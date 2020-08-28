Chambersburg police looking for homicide attempt suspect

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are currently looking for a man they believe is responsible for a Monday night shooting on West Liberty Street that left one injured.

25-year-old Jayluen Childs is said to be responsible for the shooting, Chambersburg police say.

Officers responded to 93 West Liberty Street around 10:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting. On arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken to Chambersburg Hospital before being transferred to York Trauma Center for treatment.

Following an investigation, police found that Childs was targeting a specific person in the parking lot when he ambushed a group of three men.

Childs is wanted and has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into occupied structures, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say this incident is isolated to the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.