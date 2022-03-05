CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for a man who is wanted for attempted murder and assault

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Josef Ellsworth Gaines is wanted for one count of Criminal Attempt Homicide and one count of Aggravated Assault, both of which are felonies.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The charges stem from a stabbing that occurred in the 200 block of South Third Street on Saturday, March 5, at around 1:30 a.m.

The investigation shows that this was an isolated incident and the public is in no danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gaines is urged to call Chambersburg Police.