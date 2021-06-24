MISSING: Chambersburg Police looking for missing juvenile

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police need help finding a missing teenager.

14-year-old Kebeh Gayweh was reported missing late Thursday afternoon by a parent. She was last seen on Wednesday night around 11 p.m. in her home on Whitley Drive in Chambersburg. According to police “She was wearing black knee-high boots and a mustard-colored jacket.” Gayweh is 5’5″ and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police were told that Gayweh could be in the Philadelphia or Harrisburg area. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.