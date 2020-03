CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding Erik Domingo-Sanchez who reportedly ran away and was last seen by family Dec. 31 2019.

Domingo-Sanchez, 17, is described as 5’5, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has been in contact with his family but law enforcement has not been able to reach him.

Anyone with information regarding Domingo-Sanchez’s location should contact the police at 717-264-4131.