CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police have made an arrest in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Josef Ellsworth Gaines, 19, was arrested on March 7 and charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault after police investigated a stabbing early Saturday morning.

Chambersburg Police say an individual was stabbed on the 200 block of S. Third Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police did not release any information on the victim’s identity or condition.

Police say the incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing can contact the Chambersburg Police Department.