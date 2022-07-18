CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police are offering a free class on what to do if you’re stopped by law enforcement.

The class is hosted by Chambersburg Police and the Chief’s Advisory Committee on August 16 at 5:30 p.m. The course will be held at the Chambersburg Borough Rec Center at 235 South 3rd Street.

This workshop will educate participants on Best Practices during a traffic stop. A live practice session will follow the presentation with a question and answer period to wrap up.

Registration is not required for the course.