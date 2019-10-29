Chambersburg police respond to hit-and-run

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run near the Red Robin in the Giant shopping complex Monday evening.

Chambersburg Police say the victim was riding his bike to Giant on Norland Avenue around 4:15 p.m. when he was struck by a white Nissan sedan.

Police say the vehicle turned right in front of the bicyclist and struck his front tire, knocking the victim over and leaving him with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.