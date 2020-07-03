Chambersburg police searching for man involved in shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are currently looking for a man who was involved in a shooting that took place Thursday on the unit block of Hemlock Circle.

Nijah Malik Abdul Rahim is wanted by Chambersburg police for firing gunshots into a building. He has been charged with the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangerment.

Anyone with information regarding Rahim’s location is asked to contact Chambersburg police or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

