Chambersburg police searching for runaway minor

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding Allan Dominguez who last seen Sunday riding his bike around Chambersburg.

Allan was last at his home on Sunday and was later seen riding his bike, police say. He is described as a Hispanic white male, 5’7, with black hair and dark brown eyes. Allan often wears a pink colored jacket with white and black camouflage-patterned sleeves and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Allan’s whereabouts, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department.