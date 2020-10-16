Chambersburg police searching for missing teen

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Taryn Sistrunk was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She is described as 5’6, 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

