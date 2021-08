CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Family and friends of Ashley Ressler continue the search for her after last seeing her on June 25, 2021. Ressler has no known address but was last seen in the Chambersburg area.

If anyone comes into contact or has information on Ressler’s current location, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.