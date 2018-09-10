Local

Police seek hit-run driver

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Chambersburg early Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of major head injuries after they were struck while crossing the 100 block of South Second Street around 4:26 a.m.

Police said the driver who fled was in a newer model white Cadillac, possibly a DeVille. The Cadillac should have heavy damage to the driver's side of the front windshield.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131 and reference Incident number 2018-10852.

