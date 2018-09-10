Police seek hit-run driver Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Chambersburg early Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of major head injuries after they were struck while crossing the 100 block of South Second Street around 4:26 a.m.

Police said the driver who fled was in a newer model white Cadillac, possibly a DeVille. The Cadillac should have heavy damage to the driver's side of the front windshield.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131 and reference Incident number 2018-10852.