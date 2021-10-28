Chambersburg school bus with students on board involved in accident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are reporting an accident involving a school bus that happened Thursday around 9:15 a.m.

A police investigation found a car was driving south on Hood Street and failed to stop at a posted stop sign, thus causing the school bus to strike the car at the intersection. The car then spun around and struck a stop sign.

The driver of the car was rushed to Chambersburg Hospital via an ambulance. Three students from the school bus were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Charges are still pending.