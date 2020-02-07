Chambersburg seeks regulations for tattoo, body piercing shops

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg is working on an ordinance to tighten rules for tattoo and body piercing shops.

The borough says the state essentially has no regulations on these kinds of parlors. Because they involve breaking the skin and bodily fluids, it wants to change that.

The assistant borough manager says Chambersburg is proposing to require businesses to have a license or permit to operate.

Some borough leaders want to add regulations like making sure needles are changed for every client, and inspections to make sure the rules are being followed.

This week at the borough’s health advisory board meeting, local leaders discussed whether they should require operators to disclose certain diseases like hepatitis, HIV and AIDS. Attorneys are currently looking into this.

Any changes regarding the shops will take months to implement.

The board’s next meeting is in May, and then the council would have to vote on whatever the borough puts together.