Chambersburg set to chill with IceFest

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The largest ice festival in Pennsylvania begins Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. and wraps up festivities Sunday at 4 p.m.

18 years and still going strong. In fact, Chambersburg’s Ice Fest has gotten bigger with a new event every year.

“We ended up with 100 sculptures this year. We’re trying to add an event each year to Ice Fest and we’re thankful that we’re able to add a cornhole tournament this year,” organizer Sam Thrush said.

Organizers say 12,000 plus people visit downtown Chambersburg every year for the free festival, welcoming people of all ages.

“Ice carving, we have a lot of artists that set up exhibits. We have chili and barbecue competitions. We have icing on the cake, so the art of cake decorating. We have a snowfall ball, the art of dancing,” organizer Penny Shaul said.

Shaul says people should anticipate road closures. “Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Main Street will be closed from King to Washington Street and Lincoln Way will be closed at 2nd for two blocks,” she added.

The ice carvers say it’s the fun that brings them back year after year.

“I get to get out. I get to interact with the people. I get to get cold. I get to get hot. I throw some snow around. I get to make artwork,” production manager Joe DiMartino said.