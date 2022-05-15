CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after a pedestrian accident occurred in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Friday, May 13.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Fourth Street and East Queen Street for a pedestrian accident. A 911 caller stated that a female crossing the street in a wheelchair was struck by a woman operating a yellow SUV, which then fled the scene.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police and fire officials quickly responded to the intersection and transported the victim to Chambersburg Hospital. Officers on the scene began to interview witnesses while other officers reviewed camera footage from an intersection camera system.

The camera system was able to show that the suspect’s vehicle had proceeded through the intersection while having a steady red light.

Using the camera system, the vehicle was eventually located, unoccupied and disabled at the intersection of W. Loundon Street and Sollenberger Road. The registration showed that the vehicle belonged to Tammy Pierre, whose physical characteristics matched those given by witnesses at the scene.

Officers located Pierre at her residence and were able to interview her about the incident, where she admitted to being the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Pierre was charged with the following:

(1) count Accidents Involving Personal Injury While Not Properly Licensed

(1) count Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property

(1) count Driving while operating privileges are suspended DUI

(1) count Reckless Driving

(1) count Traffic Control Devices

(1) count Turning Movements and Required Signals

Chambersburg police and the Franklin County Sherrif’s office were involved in this investigation