Chambersburg woman ejected from vehicle, killed by oncoming traffic on I-81

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-81 Southbound after a 25-year-old woman was ejected from a car she was riding in and struck by several other vehicles early Saturday morning.

According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, Naquanda A. Medley was unbelted and ejected from the vehicle Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after it lost control and rolled over. Her body was ejected and thrown into oncoming traffic where she was struck by several moving vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

