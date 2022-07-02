GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a woman after she led officers on a vehicle pursuit during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 2 in Greene Township, Franklin County.

According to PSP, at 12:13 a.m., troopers attempted to pull over a 2007 Honda motorcycle which was being driven by 47-year-old Lesley A. Scott.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Scott failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens and started a vehicle pursuit with troopers. The pursuit lasted 23 miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

At 12: 38 a.m., Scott was traveling south on the 200 block of South Antrim Way in the borough of Greencastle when she crashed into a municipal police car. This caused Scott to lose control of the motorcycle, where she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries,

PSP and EMS rendered aid to Scott and she was transported to York Hospital for treatment.

PSP was assisted at the scene by the Greencastle Brough Police Department and Rescue Hose Company Number One.