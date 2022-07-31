CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Chambersburg woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed a man on Sunday, July 31.

According to Chambersburg police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Orchard Drive for a reported stabbing. While investigating, they found that the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.

Twenty-five-year-old Maria Morales was taken into custody after she stabbed the victim. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and received medical attention.

Morales was taken into custody without further incident. She is charged with one found of aggravated assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Morles is currently incarcerated at the Franklin County jail.