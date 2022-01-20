Chambersburg’s council could repeal anti-discrimination ordinance; vote next week

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg’s anti-discrimination ordinance seems destined for repeal next week, but some activities are trying to prevent that.

The new Republican majority on Chambersburg’s council could vote on Monday, Jan. 24, to repeal the new ordinance which prohibits discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation – in addition to other statewide prohibitions. The Pennsylvania Youth Congress is asking council members to proceed with caution.

“It’s nothing less than the community of Chambersburg deserves, and there is much important information to be discussed. Rushing a repeal through, to face the politics of the moment, would be an exceedingly bad move,’ said Executive Director of Pennsylvania Youth Congress Preston Heldibridle.

However, Republicans say repealing the ordinance is exactly what voters elected them to do.