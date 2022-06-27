CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 36th annual ChambersFest will kicking off Chambersburg’s community events on Saturday, July 9 and will run through July 16. Food, family activities, ice cream, history, and more are planned for the greater Chambersburg area.

The weeklong festival is family friendly and will include events such as Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza & Ice Cream Trail, Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Race, Old Market Day, 1864: The Burning, history exhibits, and musicals. Each event is coordinated by different organizations from the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce.

“This community-wide event is a highlight of the year and we are excited to see so many local

organizations contributing to the festival,” said Steve Christian, president of the Greater Chambersburg

Chamber of Commerce. “Local nonprofits, restaurants, retail businesses and more are participating, and

we encourage everyone to take time to enjoy the upcoming festivities.”

More than 30 restaurants will participate in the event; For a full list, visit Chambersburg.org/ChambersFestRW.

The opening day of ChambersFest, July 9, will feature the 18th annual Tim & Susan Cook Memorial 1-mile Race/Walk which begins at 7 a.m. at the Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

The festival will come to a close on Saturday, July 16 with the largest events, like Old Market Day and 1864: The Burning.

Anyone with further questions about ChambersFest should visit the website at Chambersburg.org/ChambersFest, or call 717-264-7101.